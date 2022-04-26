Asad Mahmood calls on NA Deputy Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mufti Asad Mahmood on Tuesday called on National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durani and discussed issues of mutual interest, including the political situation of country.

During the meeting, they also discussed issues related to the supremacy of parliament, Constitution, rule of law and maintaining the dignity of parliament, said a press release.

The minister stressed the need for focusing on electoral reforms at the earliest to ensure transparent and credible elections in the country.