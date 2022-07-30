UrduPoint.com

Asad Mahmood Directs Expediting Relief Efforts, Compensation To Flood Victims Of KP

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Asad Mahmood directs expediting relief efforts, compensation to flood victims of KP

Federal Minister for Communications, Maulana Asad Mahmood here on Saturday visited the flood affected areas and directed the authorities concerned to expedite relief operations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications, Maulana Asad Mahmood here on Saturday visited the flood affected areas and directed the authorities concerned to expedite relief operations.

Accompanied by Mayor Peshawar and member national highway authority Murshid Amin Khattak and others senior officials of his ministry, the Minister said that federal government was standing with flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said Government would continue efforts till rehabilitation of the last affected person.

Talking to flood victims, he said that he came here on the directives of prime minister.

He directed for early compensation of the flood damages and restoration of the flood affected national highways.

Asad Mahmood said that prime minister had visited Balochistan's Jhal Magsi to personally observe floods devastations and met with people there.

He said that prime minister has already announced compensation for heirs of the dead flood victims.

