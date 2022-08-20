UrduPoint.com

Asad Mahmood Directs For Restoration Of Road Links In Flood Affected Areas Of Dera, Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Federal Minister of Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mahmood on Saturday said that all out efforts would be made for relief and rehabilitation of flood affected areas of D.I.KHAN and Tank

During his visit to flood affected areas here in both the districts, he said reaching to the stranded people in flood affected areas and restoring road links was the first priority of the government as Dera and Tank districts received heavy downpour in recent rain spell which caused floods in many areas.

He directed the authorities concerned to restore the communication roads of the affected areas.

He said National Highways Authority Chairman, members and field staff were on alert to deal with the emergency situation.

Asad Mahmood directed that the provision of all kinds of assistance to the flood-victims should be ensured.

He said all possible financial assistance would be provided to the flood victims.

He said that he had talked to the authorities of National Disasters Management Authority (NDMA) when a disease was break out in Paharpur Tehsil of D.I.Khan which had taken prompt action.

Despite limited resources , all the institutions including Pak Army, NDMA, PDMA and other provincial and federal departments were making all out efforts to deal with this emergency situation.

He appreciated the local people's efforts who were contributing in relief activities to a great extent.

He hoped that the nation would come out of this testing time through national solidarity as it came out in 2010 floods and earthquakes.

The minister also distributed ration among the flood-affected families. He said he would also visit other affected areas of the country.

