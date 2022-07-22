UrduPoint.com

Asad Mahmood Inspects Relief Operation In Flood Hit Pai Village Of Tank

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Asad Mahmood inspects relief operation in flood hit Pai village of Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications, Mufti Asad Mahmood has visited flood hit Pai village in Tank district where he inspected relief operation and damages incurred to infrastructure and houses.

Member Provincial Assembly, Mahmood Ahmed Khan, tehsil mayors Sadam Hussain Bhattani and Bahadar Khan Bhattani besides others leaders of Jamiat Ulema islam and elders of the area accompanied the minister.

The Minister met with the flood affected people and assured support to them.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister for communications said that flood victims would not be left alone and every possible help and support would be provided.

He said the government would continue efforts till resettlement of all the affected people. He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbez Sharif would soon visit Tank and announce mega project for people of the district.

Earlier, the Chairman, National Disasters Management Authority (NDMA), handed over five loads trucks of relief goods to the district administration Tank for distribution among flood victims of Pai and others areas affected by flash flood and torrential rains.

Compensation cheques worth Rs one million each were also distributed among heirs of the five deceased persons. The Chairman NDMA said the entire nation stand with flood victims and they would not be left alone.

