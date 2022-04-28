Asad Mahmood orders reopening of 500 closed post offices

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mufti Asad Mahmood on Thursday ordered reopening of 500 closed post offices in remote areas and immediate redressal of grievances of the people.

In a statement, taking notice, he said that previous government had closed 500 post offices due to losses, adding that retired pensioners were affected by the closure of the post office in remote areas.

He said that reopening post offices will overcome the problems of the people.

He said that postal services were for the convenience of the people, not necessarily earned.

"We can make postal services profitable through new technology", he added.