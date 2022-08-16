UrduPoint.com

Asad Mahmood Seeks A Report Of Traffic Accident On Multan M-5

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2022 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister of Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mahmood on Tuesday sought a report from Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police regarding collision between Bus and Tanker on Multan M-5.

The minister directed IG Motorway Police to ensure immediate assistance to the affected passengers, said a press release.

Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood also expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic road accident.

Expressing sympathy with affected families, the minister prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

