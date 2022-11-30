Asad Mahmood to distribute motorcycles among postmen

Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mahmood on Thursday will distribute motorcycles among postmen at the General Post Office (GPO) to improve the service delivery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mahmood on Thursday will distribute motorcycles among postmen at the General Post Office (GPO) to improve the service delivery.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Post Multan Circle said that the step was taken in collaboration with Universal Postal Union (UPU) under quality of service fund for improving delivery system and making it faster.

He informed that as many as 1,000 motorcycles would be delivered to postmen across the country.

He hoped that the initiative would not only provide a reasonable transport to them but also help them to perform their duties more efficiently.