UrduPoint.com

Asad Mahmood Visits Flood-affected Village Garah Shada

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Asad Mahmood visits flood-affected village Garah Shada

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood along with Tehsil Mayor Saddam Hussain Betni visited the flood affected village Garah Shada and distributed food and other necessary items among the affected families.

The minister personally went home to home and met with the affectees.

The food items, clean drinking water and tents were also provided to the affected people.

The minister issued instructions to the authorities concerned to start repairing works on damaged roads immediately for restoration of links of the district with other districts.

The residents expressed the fear about spread of different diseases following floods. On which, the minister contacted the Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak on the spot and asked to set up a medical camp in the village immediately.

The deputy commissioner assured to set up a medical camp by Wednesday.

Related Topics

Flood Water

Recent Stories

Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right kn ..

Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right knee

22 minutes ago
 Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din ..

Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar visits UVAS

34 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion outside Russia’s Embassy in ..

34 minutes ago
 Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Memb ..

Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Member States to Exchange Ideas an ..

34 minutes ago
 Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalaba ..

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalabad speech

3 hours ago
 Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.