Asad Mahmood visits flood-affected village Garah Shada

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood along with Tehsil Mayor Saddam Hussain Betni visited the flood affected village Garah Shada and distributed food and other necessary items among the affected families.

The minister personally went home to home and met with the affectees.

The food items, clean drinking water and tents were also provided to the affected people.

The minister issued instructions to the authorities concerned to start repairing works on damaged roads immediately for restoration of links of the district with other districts.

The residents expressed the fear about spread of different diseases following floods. On which, the minister contacted the Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak on the spot and asked to set up a medical camp in the village immediately.

The deputy commissioner assured to set up a medical camp by Wednesday.