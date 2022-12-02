Asad Majeed Khan appointed new Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Dr. Asad Majeed Khan has been appointed as the new Foreign Secretary, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said Friday.

An official notification in this regard by the Establishment Division dated December 2, 2022 said the transfer has been made with immediate effect and until further orders.

Asad Majeed, a BS-22 career diplomat, is presently posted as Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium, the European Union and Luxembourg, a tweet by the FO spokesperson said.