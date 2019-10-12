UrduPoint.com
Asad Mashhadi Committed To Make Rawalpindi An Exemplary City

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 09:59 PM

Asad Mashhadi committed to make Rawalpindi an exemplary city

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th October, 2019) The Chairman Glorious Rawalpindi Syed Asad Mashhadi has stated that we want to make Rawalpindi an exemplary city so that city people would spend better life with healthy atmosphere.

In an interview he stated that it is prime responsibility of citizen to make city clean, maintain disciple and improve around atmosphere."Along with government and other department, it is collective responsibility of citizen to make city clean" he added.Responding a question, he stated that commissioner Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner, Police, RDA, PHA are providing facilities.He stated that a plan was being formulating regarding construction of Expressway on Ring Road and Nulla Lai.

