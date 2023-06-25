Open Menu

Asad Mehmood Calls For Review Of FATA Merger

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Asad Mehmood calls for review of FATA merger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Communication, Asad Mehmood, on Sunday urged the government to thoroughly review the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) in light of the ongoing challenges faced by the region.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, the minister emphasized the need to ascertain the desires of the people of FATA through a referendum.

Minister Mehmood highlighted that although progress has been observed in the FATA areas, it is crucial to obtain firsthand information about the issues faced by the local population.

He urged government officials to personally visit the area and assess the ground realities to gain a comprehensive understanding.

Regarding the ongoing discussions about appointments within Pakistan Post, the minister clarified that the matter is currently under review by the committee.

He assured the House that details of the findings will be shared once the committee concludes its deliberations.

He emphasized the need to avoid exploiting this issue for political gain and highlighted discrepancies in the appointment of division personnel.

He said that if it is proven that an individual from one division has been appointed to another division, as claimed by a Member of the National Assembly, he would resign from his position.

Proudly highlighting the achievements of the Pakistan Post, the minister emphasized the organization's remarkable progress under the diligent efforts of its officers.

Notably, Pakistan Post has successfully overcome financial deficits and received international recognition for its accomplishments.

Minister Mehmood also emphasized the expansion of road networks and motorways throughout the country, resulting in improved connectivity for the citizens.

The Minister revealed that approximately 50 new projects have been included in the current Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), showcasing the government's commitment to national development.

He disclosed that over the past year, around 2,000 contract employees have been regularized without any discrimination, demonstrating the government's dedication to providing equitable employment opportunities.

Related Topics

National Assembly FATA Visit Road Progress Sunday Pakistan Post From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches Research In ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi launches Research Institute to foster innovation a ..

21 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acce ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

36 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on National Day

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acces ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

12 hours ago
MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Progra ..

MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Programming Challenge

12 hours ago
 UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir o ..

UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir of Qatar on accession anniversa ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ce ..

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ceasefire violation

15 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

16 hours ago
 UAE to participate in International Paralympic Com ..

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Forum

17 hours ago
 UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of ..

UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan