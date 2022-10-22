Asad Mehmood meets former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mehmood met with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London and discussed political and overall situation of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mehmood met with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London and discussed political and overall situation of the country.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif was also present in the meeting, said a press release.

Performance of the coalition government was discussed in the meeting.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appreciated the performance of the Federal Minister during heavy floods in the country and lauded the efforts he made for the relief and rehabilitation of flood affected people.