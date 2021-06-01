Asad, Nurdinjon Ismailov agree to make PAECO more effective

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Monday said General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) will prove to be an important step forward in promoting connectivity among member countries and achieving development goals

Talking to the Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Uzbekistan Nurdinjon Ismailov who arrived here to participate in PAECO conference, he said Pakistan gives immense importance to its brotherly and friendly relations.

Both the dignitaries agreed to make PAECO more effective.

Speaking on the occasion, the Uzbek Speaker said that PAECO will play a significant role in promoting social and economic cooperation among the member countries.