Asad, Nurdinjon Ismailov Agree To Make PAECO More Effective

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 12:54 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Monday said General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) will prove to be an important step forward in promoting connectivity among member countries and achieving development goals.

Talking to the Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Uzbekistan Nurdinjon Ismailov who arrived here to participate in PAECO conference, he said Pakistan gives immense importance to its brotherly and friendly relations.

Both the dignitaries agreed to make PAECO more effective.

Speaking on the occasion, the Uzbek Speaker said that PAECO will play a significant role in promoting social and economic cooperation among the member countries.

