Asad offers to all political parties to sit together for discussing electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday offered to all political parties including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F to sit together with the government for discussing about the electoral reforms.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition wanted to amend the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws according to their wishes, adding it meant they wanted National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government.

The minister said the government wanted to hold up-coming the Senate elections in transparent manners as it was going to table the Senate election amendment bill in the National Assembly in next week.

He said if the opposition parties would oppose the bill then it meant they were not sincere for holding transparent elections and they wanted to sell and purchase the votes in that regard.

Asad Umar said everyone knew that who had introduced the horse trading and usage of money in the country's politics, adding the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had staged 'Changa Manga bazar' for purchasing the votes during its previous tenures.

Replying to a question, the government had strongly believed in supremacy of law as it was fully committed to bring transparency in every sector of life and holding elections in free,fair and transparent manner so opposition should come and sit together with treasury benches for discussing and bringing electoral reforms.