Asad Qaisar chairs meeting to discuss repatriation of stranded Pakistanis abroad

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss the issues pertaining to the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfi Bukhari, Convener of the Committee to Oversee Repatriation of Stranded Expatriates Abroad� Shahid Ahmad along with Chairs of NA standing committees for Foreign Affairs and Overseas Pakistanis, Malik Muhammad Ahsaanulaah Tiwana and Sheikh Fiazuddin attended the meeting, said a news release.

The NA speaker, in his opening remarks, emphasized that the Pakistani diaspora abroad was an asset for the country and they were facing a number of challenges due to the COVID-19 situation.

He enumerated the problems being faced by stranded Pakistanis who were desirous of returning back to Pakistan and hoped that the relevant government departments would ensure their redressal.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised the meeting that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was proactively coordinating the repatriation process. A Crisis Management Unit was established at the ministry for the purpose, which was operating round the clock.

Over 62,000 Pakistanis, he said, had already been repatriated (including 1,712 prisoners) from over 60 countries, while efforts were afoot to bring back the remaining over 90,000. The repatriated also included some 2,018 members of the Tableeghi Jamaat out of 2,054 stranded abroad.

Additionally, 479 dead bodies had also been brought back home, he added.

He remarked that from within their budgets, Pakistan's missions abroad had spent over Rs.

150 million to assist the stranded Pakistanis.

The foreign minister underscored that although the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been coordinating repatriation efforts, however, it had no role in sale of air tickets to the stranded.

He lauded the work of both the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Overseas Pakistanis.

Syed Zulfi Bukhari stated that the capacity to repatriate expatriates had been enhanced from 2,000 to 18,000 per week with operationalization of six airports.

He informed the meeting of the plans for resumption of air traffic up to 40% of the pre-lockdown levels and hoped that the measures would substantially alleviate problems being faced by the stranded Pakistanis in coming back home.

He also apprised the meeting that over 580 students had been repatriated from China through provision of up to 50% subsidized air tickets.

Responding to questions by parliamentarians, the foreign minister said priority was being given to stranded Pakistanis, who were either on expired visit visas or had lost their jobs.

He applauded the work of Pakistani embassies and consulates which were ensuring high level of services despite limited human resource available amidst local lockdowns and restrictions on movement.

Expressing satisfaction at the work of ministries of Foreign Affairs and Overseas Pakistanis, the NA speaker underlined that better coordination among various stakeholders could further improve the service delivery. He stressed the need for maximum dissemination of information to allay concerns of Pakistani diaspora abroad.\932