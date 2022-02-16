Asad Qaisar visits new campus of Women University Kotha

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash Wednesday visited new campus of Women's University Swabi Kotha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash Wednesday visited new campus of Women's University Swabi Kotha.

Speaker assured Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Shahana Urooj Kazmi resolution of problems and said that construction of the university building would be completed as soon as possible.

He said that education is among priorities of government and efforts would be made to facilitate students in getting education.

Kamran Khan Bangash said that provincial government was taking special interest in completing the project of Women University Swabi and assured cooperation of government to the university administration.