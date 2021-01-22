Asad Qaiser announces six member panel of chairperson

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Friday announced a six member panel of chairperson for conducting proceedings of National Assembly in the absence of speaker and deputy Speaker

The Names in the panel of chairperson were Member National Assembly (MNA) Amjad Ali Khan, Riaz Fatyana, Munaza Hassan, Bashir Ahmed Virk, Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Shahida Akhtar Ali.

According to the section 13 (1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly 2007, the Speaker shall nominate panel of Chairpersons at the commencement of each session, in order of precedence, from amongst the members, a panel of not more than six Chairpersons and in the absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, the member having precedence of the nomination amongst those present shall take the Chair.