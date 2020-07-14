Asad Qaiser appreciates performance of FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Tuesday said that Federal board of Revenue (FBR) as the main tax collecting agency, has the prime responsibility to collect taxes for revenue generation of the country.

He said that revenue generation was directly proportional to the performance of the FBR.

He also remarked that taxpayers' friendly image of the FBR was the requisite to keep the trust of the taxpayers intact in the FBR.

He said that public image of the FBR might be improved by its public friendly initiatives, especially the use of information communication technology could pave way for the better image of FBR.

He expressed these views while meeting FBR Chairman Javed Ghani here.

The Speaker said that taxation was the basic tool for revenue collection of all developing and developed states. The revenue generated by taxation was used for the welfare of the masses across the country, he added.

He remarked that FBR was the main tax collecting agency in the country and it was imperative to enhance its performance.

The Speaker remarked that digitalization of the tax collection system will pave way for the better and smooth tax collection. He also stressed the need to make taxation public friendly. He said that facilitating public in taxation matters will increase tax collection.

He appreciated the performance of the FBR as it had made efforts to achieve its revenue targets.

Asad Qaiser also remarked that exporters were the basic component of taxation in the country therefore special facilitation was provided to exporters by all tax collecting agencies.

He especially mentioned and appreciated the FBR initiative to facilitate exporters at Afghan Transit Trade Route. He further stressed the need to facilitate exporters at Afghan transit trade route.

Javed Ghani said that most of the operations of FBR had been digitalized and tax payers could have better access to all facilities of FBR through internet.

He expressed the hope that FBR would make all out efforts to facilitate the general public in this regard.