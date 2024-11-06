Asad Qaiser Approaches IHC For Cases Details
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 06:43 PM
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking to provide cases detail registered against him
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking to provide cases detail registered against him.
The petitioner prayed the court to issue directives for provision of cases details registered across the country by the police, FIR or NAB.
He also prayed the court to stop his potential arrest until the final decision in his petition. Asad Qaiser said that he had requested the DIG operations for provision of cases details but he was not given the said information.
He said that there was a risk of his arrest in any unknown case. The petitioner has named interior ministry, IGPs of all provinces and Islamabad, chief commissioner ICT, NAB and FIA as respondents.
Recent Stories
CDA announces major infrastructure projects to transform Islamabad’s connectiv ..
Another notorious dacoit killed in Katcha area
DIG Hazara hosts farewell dinner for outgoing DPO Lower Kohistan
Medical experts' recommendations to be followed to improve healthcare system: mi ..
Seminar on smog awareness at Police Training College Chung
LCCI organises seminar on women empowerment
Pakistan team gears up for 2nd ODI against Australia
Sanghar Police donate hundreds of blood bags for Thalassemia patients
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari distributes internship certificates amo ..
IHC to hear PTI founder's bail petition in toshakhana II case
Catch-up polio campaign starts from 11,November in Larkana distt:
DC reviews measure to combat smog
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA announces major infrastructure projects to transform Islamabad’s connectivity, aesthetic appea ..2 minutes ago
-
Another notorious dacoit killed in Katcha area3 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara hosts farewell dinner for outgoing DPO Lower Kohistan3 minutes ago
-
Medical experts' recommendations to be followed to improve healthcare system: ministers3 minutes ago
-
Seminar on smog awareness at Police Training College Chung3 minutes ago
-
Sanghar Police donate hundreds of blood bags for Thalassemia patients6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari distributes internship certificates among 180 students6 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear PTI founder's bail petition in toshakhana II case6 minutes ago
-
Catch-up polio campaign starts from 11,November in Larkana distt:6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews measure to combat smog6 minutes ago
-
Lt. Gen (R) Hassan Azhar Hayat calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori3 minutes ago
-
PESCO to hold online Katchery on Nov 73 minutes ago