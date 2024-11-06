Asad Qaiser approaches IHC for cases details

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking to provide cases detail registered against him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking to provide cases detail registered against him.

The petitioner prayed the court to issue directives for provision of cases details registered across the country by the police, FIR or NAB.

He also prayed the court to stop his potential arrest until the final decision in his petition. Asad Qaiser said that he had requested the DIG operations for provision of cases details but he was not given the said information.

He said that there was a risk of his arrest in any unknown case. The petitioner has named interior ministry, IGPs of all provinces and Islamabad, chief commissioner ICT, NAB and FIA as respondents.