Asad Qaiser Approaches IHC For Cases Details
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Former Speaker National Assembly and PTI’s leader Asad Qaiser on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek cases details against him.
The PTI leader filed the case through his lawyer Ayesha Khalid Advocate in which he also prayed the court to grant him protected bail if any case is registered against him so that he could approach the relevant forum for relief.
He requested the court to stop his potential arrest until the provision of cases details.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Experts describe “IOMed” potential role in reshaping global dispute resolution2 minutes ago
-
5.3 magnitude earthquake tremors felt in KP12 minutes ago
-
Rivers Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab to continue to run furious12 minutes ago
-
State Minister visits flood-hit areas in Head Marala12 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat reviews education department's performance12 minutes ago
-
Entire Ummah responsible to spread Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) message world over: Yousaf12 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condemns Indian water aggression, expresses solidarity with flood victims12 minutes ago
-
CDA launches Swift Water Rescue Training with Chinese experts amid flood risks12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 evacuates over 32,589 people amid widespread flooding in 15 districts12 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab 15 criminals, recover drugs and arms22 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman expresses grief over flood losses22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO visit flood effected areas22 minutes ago