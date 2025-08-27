Asad Qaiser approaches IHC for cases details

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Former Speaker National Assembly and PTI’s leader Asad Qaiser on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek cases details against him.

The PTI leader filed the case through his lawyer Ayesha Khalid Advocate in which he also prayed the court to grant him protected bail if any case is registered against him so that he could approach the relevant forum for relief.

He requested the court to stop his potential arrest until the provision of cases details.