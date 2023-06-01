Asad Qaiser approaches IHC to avoid arrest under 3-MPO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Former Speaker National Assembly and PTI's leader Asad Qaiser on Thursday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to avoid his arrest under 3-MPO.

The petitioner had adopted the stance that several leaders of his party had been arrested under 3-MPO after the incidents of May 9.

He said that two cases had been registered by the capital's police against him and there was also a risk of his arrest under 3-MPO.

The petitioner also prayed the court to sought details from deputy commissioner ICT regarding actions under 3-MPO and stop DC from issuing orders for his arrest.