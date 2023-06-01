UrduPoint.com

Asad Qaiser Approaches IHC To Avoid Arrest Under 3-MPO

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Asad Qaiser approaches IHC to avoid arrest under 3-MPO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Former Speaker National Assembly and PTI's leader Asad Qaiser on Thursday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to avoid his arrest under 3-MPO.

The petitioner had adopted the stance that several leaders of his party had been arrested under 3-MPO after the incidents of May 9.

He said that two cases had been registered by the capital's police against him and there was also a risk of his arrest under 3-MPO.

The petitioner also prayed the court to sought details from deputy commissioner ICT regarding actions under 3-MPO and stop DC from issuing orders for his arrest.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police May Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish Pres ..

PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish President on Saturday

38 minutes ago
 Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the ri ..

Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the right smartphone!

1 hour ago
 Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nation ..

Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nations,People involved in crime do ..

1 hour ago
 National Olympic Committee discusses federations&# ..

National Olympic Committee discusses federations&#039; plans and preparations fo ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends strategic s ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends strategic support to ‘Make it in the Em ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee witnesses significant appreciation against U ..

Rupee witnesses significant appreciation against US dollar in interbank market

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.