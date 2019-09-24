UrduPoint.com
Asad Qaiser Asks Eurasian Parliaments To Pressurize India To Resolve Longstanding Kashmir Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 09:37 PM

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Tuesday urged the speakers of the parliaments of the Eurasian countries to put pressure on India for resolution of the longstanding Kashmir issue according to the UNSC resolutions and as per the aspiration and will of the Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Tuesday urged the speakers of the parliaments of the Eurasian countries to put pressure on India for resolution of the longstanding Kashmir issue according to the UNSC resolutions and as per the aspiration and will of the Kashmiri people.

While exposing India before the parliaments of the two major continents of Europe and Asia during the 4th�meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries Parliaments in Nur Sultan (Astana), Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan was committed to peace and prosperity in the region, said a press release received here.

It is in this spirit of trust, good faith and shared responsibility that Pakistan is facilitating negotiations between Washington and the Taliban for regional peace and reconciliation, he added.

The Speaker when referred to the ongoing gross humanitarian crises in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha of India in their typical style stood up and tried to disrupt the speech of the Speaker National Assembly by shouting and crying loud but Asad Qaiser continued to brief the audience of the ongoing atrocities of India in the Occupied territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

He said that over the years, Indian barbarism in IOJ&K has put humanity to shame. Around 100,000 Kashmiris have been martyred and thousands have gone missing and more than 22,000 women have been widowed, 100,000 children have been orphaned and over 11,000 women raped, he reminded the speakers of the 84 countries.

More than 8,000 unnamed mass graves have been discovered with thousands of victims of Indian aggression. India has taken illegal and unilateral actions on August 5 in violation of several UNSC resolutions, he added.

He said the unprecedented security restrictions accompanying Indian actions of August 5 have imposed enormous human suffering and constitute a blatant violation of Kashmiri people's fundamental rights.

Asad Qaiser said the innocent people of the occupied Jammu & Kashmir have been made to live under curfew and suspended communication since August 5 and without easy access to basic amenities of life.

He said that arrest of Kashmiri leaders, intensified ceasefire violations, use of pellet guns and banned cluster bombs targeting innocent civilians, including children are few crimes of Indian Occupation forces that call for immediate attention.

