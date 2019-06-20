UrduPoint.com
Asad Qaiser Asks Opposition Members To Develop Consensus On CoE

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:57 PM

Speaker, National Assembly, Asad Qaiser Thursday said he would ask the opposition members to sit together for developing consensus on Charter of Economy (CoE) with an aim to steer the country out of economic crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Speaker, National Assembly, Asad Qaiser Thursday said he would ask the opposition members to sit together for developing consensus on Charter of Economy (CoE) with an aim to steer the country out of economic crisis.

"I would play a role to convince the opposition parties to sit together for economic revival because a single party could not be able to resolve the economy challenges," he said talking to a private news channel.

Terming economic crisis a national issue, he said every political party should refrain doing politics on it and play its role for improving the economy.

He said the incumbent government was striving hard to overcome economic crisis, if opposition parties would create hurdles by staging protests then it would be injustice to the nation.

The peaceful protest demonstration was right of every political party but it should be as per law and no violence should be made during the demonstration, he added.

The Speaker said all the production orders had been issued after getting legal opinion on the cases against MNA's and no application of Mohsin Wazir and Ali Dawar was received.

