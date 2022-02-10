National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest, political situation and the public welfare projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest, political situation and the public welfare projects.

They condemned opposition parties' negative politics and resolved to face all their negative tactics.

CM Buzdar said that no confidence was also a tactic of the opposition to avoid their previous announcement of long march. He said the government was not afraid of any march, as the opposition had faced defeat at every occasion.

He said that development of the Punjab province was a priority of the government as universal health cover under Naya Pakistan National Health Card had been provided to 73 per cent population of the province.

The entire population would be provided the health facility by end of March this year and the families would be entitled to medical treatment up to one million rupees annually.

The NA speaker praised launch of the health card in Punjab and termed it a step towards serving ailing humanity in a real sense. He said opposition's attempt to create political unrest would not succeed as chaotic politics in current circumstances was against national interest. He said that Punjab province was on path to progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The two leaders agreed to enhance mutual coordination.

Members of National Assembly Haider Ali Khan, Junaid Akbar Khan, Saleh Muhammad Khan, principal secretary to the CM and others were present.