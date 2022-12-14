UrduPoint.com

Asad Qaiser Calls On CM Parvez Elahi

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Asad Qaiser calls on CM Parvez Elahi

Former National Assembly speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at CM Office and discussed matters of mutual interest, economic and political situation of the country.

Asad Qaiser appreciated the people-friendly measures of CM Parvez Elahi and said that the extension of Rescue 1122 to the tehsil level and the start of the motorcycle rescue service were exemplary achievements.

