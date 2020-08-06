UrduPoint.com
Asad Qaiser Condoles With Interior Minister On Brother's Death

Thu 06th August 2020 | 03:23 PM

Asad Qaiser condoles with Interior Minister on brother's death

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday visited Interior Ministry and condoled with Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on the death of his brother Pir Hassan Shah

The speaker sympathized with Ijaz Ahmed Shah and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of late Pir Hassan, said a news release.

The speaker sympathized with Ijaz Ahmed Shah and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of late Pir Hassan, said a news release.

Asad Qaiser offered Fateha and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

The NA Speaker and Minister also discussed the overall political situation and matters related to law and order in the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

