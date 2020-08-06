Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday visited Interior Ministry and condoled with Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on the death of his brother Pir Hassan Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday visited Interior Ministry and condoled with Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on the death of his brother Pir Hassan Shah.

The speaker sympathized with Ijaz Ahmed Shah and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of late Pir Hassan, said a news release.

Asad Qaiser offered Fateha and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

The NA Speaker and Minister also discussed the overall political situation and matters related to law and order in the country.