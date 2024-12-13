Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks with govt

(@Abdulla99267510)

Former NA speaker says he visited Sardar Ayaz Sadiq only to offer condolences

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13rd, 2024) Member of National Assembly (MNA) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday denied reports of preliminary talks with the government.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser said that during his meeting with Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, there was no discussion about negotiations or dialogue. "I visited Sardar Ayaz Sadiq only to offer condolences," he clarified.

He stated that while PTI formed a negotiation committee, the discussions could only begin if the government demonstrated seriousness. Any progress in this regard would proceed in line with the directives of the PTI Chairman.

Asad Qaiser also demanded an explanation from the government, questioning, "Why was a gunshot fired on November 26? Under what law were unarmed citizens shot at?"

On the other hand, PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat while speaking to a private tv channel said that the negotiations with the government had not yet started, and only greetings were exchanged so far.

Sher Afzal Marwat added that it would be beneficial for the country if talks happen before December 15. However, if the situation remained unchanged, the PTI Chairman’s call for civil disobedience would be implemented.