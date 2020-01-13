UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Qaiser Distributes Letters Of Up-gradation/promotion To 239 Employees In Next Grade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:24 PM

Asad Qaiser distributes letters of up-gradation/promotion to 239 employees in next grade

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday distributed up-gradation/ promotion letters to 239 officers and supporting staff of the National Assembly Secretariat in the next grade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday distributed up-gradation/ promotion letters to 239 officers and supporting staff of the National Assembly Secretariat in the next grade.

The officers and supporting staff who have been promoted in the next grade include 83 ex-cadre officer and 156 supporting staff and a special ceremony was held in the National Assembly for the distribution of promotion letters, said a press release issued here.

Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Shah, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad, Members of National Assembly Amjad Ali Khan, Agha Rafiullah and Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitarli, Secretary National Assembly Tahir Hussain and large number of senior officer of the National Assembly Secretariat and staff members attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the speaker congratulated the employees who have been promoted to the next grade and said that he was delighted to issue letters to the employees who had been looking for promotion for the last several years.

He expressed confidence that employees who promoted in the next grade would perform their duties more diligently than ever before and would play a vital role in strengthen and dignity of the institution.

These promotions have been made under the new rules formulated on the direction of the Speaker, National Assembly for the employees of the secretariat.

According to these rules, time-scale up-gradation has been provided to National Assembly employees in addition to providing uniform promotion opportunities.

After the introduction of these rules, 38 employees and officers have been given promotions in the first phase, while in the second phase, 239 employees were approved for upgradation to the next grade.

Under the new rules, Chamber Attendants, Dispatch Riders, Qasids, Naib Qasids and all Machine Operators would be promoted to the next grade after completing five years service.

The employees promoted had been either waiting for promotion since past several years or did not had any channel for further promotions.

They thanked the speaker for his kind initiative.

The employees were of the view that this favorable initiative of the speaker would eliminate the deprivation among the employees and would enhance performance of their official duties.

Related Topics

National Assembly Chamber Amjad Ali All

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Japan PM Abe’s visit to UAE reflecti ..

40 minutes ago

Libyan Ceasefire Agreement Envisions Russian Contr ..

14 seconds ago

Ijaz Alam inaugurates development projects in NA-1 ..

16 seconds ago

Aerial Firing, pigeon, kite flying banned in Pesha ..

19 seconds ago

KP Speaker authenticates amendments in P&CBR 1988

21 seconds ago

Engr Naeem made CEO Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.