Asad Qaiser distributes letters of up-gradation/promotion to 239 employees in next grade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday distributed up-gradation/ promotion letters to 239 officers and supporting staff of the National Assembly Secretariat in the next grade.

The officers and supporting staff who have been promoted in the next grade include 83 ex-cadre officer and 156 supporting staff and a special ceremony was held in the National Assembly for the distribution of promotion letters, said a press release issued here.

Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Shah, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad, Members of National Assembly Amjad Ali Khan, Agha Rafiullah and Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitarli, Secretary National Assembly Tahir Hussain and large number of senior officer of the National Assembly Secretariat and staff members attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the speaker congratulated the employees who have been promoted to the next grade and said that he was delighted to issue letters to the employees who had been looking for promotion for the last several years.

He expressed confidence that employees who promoted in the next grade would perform their duties more diligently than ever before and would play a vital role in strengthen and dignity of the institution.

These promotions have been made under the new rules formulated on the direction of the Speaker, National Assembly for the employees of the secretariat.

According to these rules, time-scale up-gradation has been provided to National Assembly employees in addition to providing uniform promotion opportunities.

After the introduction of these rules, 38 employees and officers have been given promotions in the first phase, while in the second phase, 239 employees were approved for upgradation to the next grade.

Under the new rules, Chamber Attendants, Dispatch Riders, Qasids, Naib Qasids and all Machine Operators would be promoted to the next grade after completing five years service.

The employees promoted had been either waiting for promotion since past several years or did not had any channel for further promotions.

They thanked the speaker for his kind initiative.

The employees were of the view that this favorable initiative of the speaker would eliminate the deprivation among the employees and would enhance performance of their official duties.