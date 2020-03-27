Asad Qaiser donates Rs 5 million to provide ration to poor

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has announced a donation of Rs 5 million for the provision of ration to poor masses in Swabi district

Speaking after distributing personal protective equipments among doctors and para-medical staff in the hospitals of the district, he said in the next week all kinds of medical equipments required to avoid contacting coronavirus during treatment of affected patients in the hospitals would be made available for the paramedical force active in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The National Assembly Speaker distributed protection kits, masks, thermal guns and other necessary equipment among the doctors.

Lauding the efforts made by doctors and paramedics in fighting the pandemic, he said, "Our doctors are our heroes. Doctors are directly fighting this infectious disease." He urged the masses to avoid worrying about the pandemic and remain careful.

The people should follow the preventive guidelines and instructions to avoid the Corona virus, adding, "The provincial and Federal governments are standing with you." He resented the act of hoarding goods by some traders in the wake of the pandemic and said the hoarders would be dealt with iron hands and had issued instructions to the district administration in this regard.

He regretted that how could a hoarder call himself a Muslim at this time while stashing necessary items to help masses curb the outbreak.

He requested the philanthropists to come forward and help the poor in this challenging hour of crisis and help save humanity.

He appreciated the role of political parties in fight against the coronavirus and said, "All political parties are working together for the country during the outbreak. I also thank the welfare organizations making endeavours for public wellbeing."