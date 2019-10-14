UrduPoint.com
Asad Qaiser Extends Capacity Building Services To Afghan Parliamentarians

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday said that Pakistan was ready to offer its services for enhancing the capacity of the Afghan Parliamentarians and parliamentary officials through the platform of Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

An important breakthrough in the relations of Pakistan and Afghanistan took place when the Speaker two sides decided to hold bilateral talks at parliamentary levels to promote cooperation and understanding as well as to evolve trust based strategy for fostering people-to-people contacts, said a press release received here.

The development took place when Asad Qaiser met with his Afghan counterpart, Rahman Rahmani on the on the margins of the 141st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Belgrade, Serbia.

The Afghan Speaker appreciated the efforts of the government and parliament of Pakistan for improving the state-of-affairs between the two countries and also lauded the initiatives of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in expanding the scope of cooperation by opening up the Torkham Border for 24/7 trade operations.

Asad Qaiser extended an invitation to the Afghan Speaker for leading a parliamentary delegation to Pakistan to discuss the outstanding bilateral issues including the relaxation in visa regime as well as expansion of trade and commerce activities between the two countries.

While informing the Afghan delegation on the Indian brutalities in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Asad Qaiser also urged the Afghan Speaker to play his due role in normalizing the situation in the valley which was under siege for last 72 days in order to avoid a humanitarian crisis in the region.

The maiden meeting between the Speakers of the two countries proved instrumental in paving way for continued cooperation through parliamentary platforms.

