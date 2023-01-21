Asad Qaiser for en bloc acceptance of all PTI MNAs' resignations

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser on Friday said the resignations of all the125 members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should have been accepted simultaneously.

"The NA speaker's decision not to accept the resignations of all PTI members together is illegal," he said while talking to the media here outside the Parliament House. He was flanked by senior party leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry.

Asad Qaiser said he had met Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf a few days ago in which he asked the PTI leaders to return to the National Assembly.

Asad Umar said that the PTI and its Chairman Imran Khan would to take every constitutional step for early general election in the country, which was only way to bring the country out of present situation.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the NA speaker should fulfill his constitutional responsibility by personally meeting the PTI MNAs.