Asad Qaiser gets 220 KV Grid Station for Swabi approved by CDWP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :A project of establishing 220 KV Grid Station at District Swabi has been approved by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform in meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

The project had been approved due to the personal indulgence and efforts of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, a press release said.

The project will be completed in three years with the cost of Rs61.38 billion. The construction of grid station was a longstanding demand of the area which was subject to unsteady electricity supply, loadshedding and frequent tripping of the electricity system.

The speaker pursued the project for getting it approved from the relevant forums. The approval of CDWP has been formally conveyed to Finance Division for allocation and release funds so that the project could be initiated within stipulated time.

The establishment of 220 KV Grid station would ensure uninterrupted power supply to domestic as well as industrial consumers in District Swabi.