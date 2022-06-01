UrduPoint.com

Asad Qaiser, Hammad Azhar Approaches IHC For Protective Bails

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Asad Qaiser, Hammad Azhar approaches IHC for protective bails

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and ex-federal minister Hammad Azhar on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for protective bails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and ex-federal minister Hammad Azhar on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for protective bails.

Asad Qaiser, in his petition, stated that he participated in the recent long march on the call of his party head Imran Khan, and for that cases were registered against him by the police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in various cities.

He prayed the court to issue directives for provision of complete details and list of registered cases against him across the country, and stop the police and FIA from arresting him.

He named Secretary Interior, inspectors general of police Islamabad, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FIA Director General as respondents in the case.

Hammad Azhar, in his plea, adopted the stance that "illegal cases" had been registered against him in different police stations, and he and his family were being harassed.

He said he wanted to join the investigation against him and prayed the court to stop the police from arresting him. The petitioner had named the Federation, IGP Punjab, SSP Operations Lahore and others as respondents in the case.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Long March Federal Investigation Agency Islamabad High Court Family From Court

Recent Stories

Tobacco industry worsening global pollution, defor ..

Tobacco industry worsening global pollution, deforestation, says expert

2 minutes ago
 Germany Losing Its Influence in EU Due to Missteps ..

Germany Losing Its Influence in EU Due to Missteps Regarding Policy on Russia - ..

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Says US Looking at Every Other Possible Ro ..

Blinken Says US Looking at Every Other Possible Route to Get Wheat Out of Ukrain ..

2 minutes ago
 Earthquake in Southwest China Claims Lives of at L ..

Earthquake in Southwest China Claims Lives of at Least 4 People - Reports

2 minutes ago
 36 passenger vans impounded

36 passenger vans impounded

12 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Ukraine Promised Not to Hit Russian T ..

Blinken Says Ukraine Promised Not to Hit Russian Territory With New US-Provided ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.