Asad Qaiser handed over to KP Anti-Corruption Establishment

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2023 | 11:05 PM

A local court in Islamabad on Monday remanded former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser into the custody of Anti-Corruption Establishment of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on a transit remand

Asad Qaiser was brought to the court of Judicial Magistrate Qudratullah from Adiala Jail

During the hearing, the officials of KP Anti-Corruption Establishment department informed the court that the former speaker was wanted in a case filed in Swabi city.

Subsequently, the court issued the transit remand of Asad Qaiser for his shifting to Swabi and instructed the officials concerned to present him in the relevant court within a day.

