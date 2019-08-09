UrduPoint.com
Asad Qaiser Informs Turkish, Malaysian Speakers About Situation In Kashmir

Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:51 PM

Asad Qaiser informs Turkish, Malaysian speakers about situation in Kashmir



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Friday phoned Speaker of Parliament of Malaysia Dato Mohamad Ariff bin Md Yusaf and Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop to inform them about the worsening situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Speaker Asad Qaiser sensitized his Malaysian and Turkish counterparts about the situation arising out of the scrapping of articles 370 and 35-A of its constitution by India.

He apprised them that the withdrawal of both the articles had resulted in a historic fraud, committed against the beleaguered people of the IoK by the Indian government.

The speaker apprised them about the Joint Session of the Parliament held on August 6 and 7 and the unanimous resolution adopted therein, and requested them to raise voice against such heinous crimes against humanity and help the innocent people of the Jammu and Kashmir in achieving their due right to self-determination, as pledged to them by the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Speaker Asad Qaiser further apprised that apart from the heinous crime, the entire pro-plebiscite Kashmiri leadership and former IoK chief ministers had been put under arrest.

He said the entire occupied Kashmir Valley had virtually been put under siege with a dawn-to-dusk curfew, suspension of internet services and a complete blockade of any other means of communication.

Such desperate actions, he added, had further aggravated an already grave situation in the region.

Moreover, he said there were daily unprovoked violations of the Line of Control with massive shelling from the Indian forces on civilian and military targets on the Pakistani side of Kashmir.

The Indian armed forces used cluster bombs against innocent civilians, killing and injuring men, women and children living along-side the Line of Control during last week.

The NA speaker thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his firm stance on Kashmir.

The Turkish and Malaysian speakers informed Speaker Asad Qaiser that they were aware of the grave situation in the region. They termed Kashmir issue an international dispute that was agreed at the UN level to be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of people of Kashmir and UN Security Council resolutions.

They agreed for extending support to the just struggle of people of Kashmir for their self-determination.

Turkish Speaker Mustafa Sentop assured Speaker Asad Qaiser of his all out support for the right of self-determination of people of Indian occupied Kashmir. He also pledged to raise the situation of held Kashmir in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey to pass a joint resolution in that regard.

The NA speaker while talking to his Malaysian counterpart welcomed him for his forthcoming visit to Pakistan. He said it would be an apt opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysian fraternal bonds.

The Malaysian speaker congratulated Speaker Asad Qaiser on successful conduct of 5th South Asia Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference.

