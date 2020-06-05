Asad Qaiser insists MNAs to follow SOPs amid COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser on Friday, time and again, insisted the members of the National Assembly to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to protect themselves against the COVID-19 Soon after the beginning of the National Assembly proceedings, the Speaker said, "I will request all MNAs to follow the SOPs

" The Speaker said that he was affected by the coronavirus and he and his family had passed through a difficult time.

It was also decided between opposition parties and Speaker National Assembly to hold a meeting on Monday to devise a strategy to run the proceeding of the house in a smooth manner.

Leaders of opposition Khawaja Asif and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf proposed to the Speaker that a meeting should be arranged to devise strategy to run the affairs of the house in a smooth manner. The Speaker asked both the leaders to nominate members for the meeting.

