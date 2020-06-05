Asad Qaiser insists MNAs to follow SOPs amid COVID-19

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser on Friday, time and again, insisted the members of the National Assembly to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to protect themselves against the COVID-19 Soon after the beginning of the National Assembly proceedings, the Speaker said, "I will request all MNAs to follow the SOPs

" The Speaker said that he was affected by the coronavirus and he and his family had passed through a difficult time.

It was also decided between opposition parties and Speaker National Assembly to hold a meeting on Monday to devise a strategy to run the proceeding of the house in a smooth manner.

Leaders of opposition Khawaja Asif and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf proposed to the Speaker that a meeting should be arranged to devise strategy to run the affairs of the house in a smooth manner. The Speaker asked both the leaders to nominate members for the meeting.