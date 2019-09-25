Asad Qaiser pursues parliamentary diplomacy to highlight atrocities in IOK

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser stressed on the United Arab Emirates to play its due role for resolution of issue of Jammu and Kashmir in wake of the recent atrocities of the Indian army

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser stressed on the United Arab Emirates to play its due role for resolution of issue of Jammu and Kashmir in wake of the recent atrocities of the Indian army.

He said that Pakistan was a strong proponent of settlement of Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of people of Kashmir.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Speaker UAE Federal National Council Ms. Amal Al Qubaisi in Nur Sultan Kazakhstan on sidelines of the Eurasian Speakers Conference, according to a message received here from Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Speaker Asad Qaiser apprised his UAE counterpart about the India's unconstitutional and unilateral decision of revocation of constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and heavy militarization of the valley, creating unrest in the area.

He said that the worst human rights abuses by the Indian forces during the ongoing 51 days long curfew had aggravated the miseries of the Kashmiri people.

He said that continued silence of the international community was a test of conscience of the world. He stressed for a forceful raising of voice by the international community to make India realize of its tyranny and brutality. Speaker UAE Federal National Council Ms. Amal Al Qubaisi while expressing her concerns on the human rights situation and increasing tension in the region, emphasized the need for peace.

She said that an unequivocal voice from the forum of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) may be raised to address this issue in accordance with international commitments.

She said that the current tension between both the countries was hindering the stability and development in the region.

She said that recent visit of UAE Foreign Minister to Pakistan was to find a just solution to the outstanding issue for the betterment of the region.

Speaker Asad Qaiser thanked UAE for its support at international forums including FATF and GCC and suggested that the cooperation between both the parliamentary institutions needed to be intensified through Parliamentary Friendship Groups particularly when the two parliaments were members of International Parliamentary Union.

He also suggested enhancement of economic cooperation between the two countries. The Speaker invited Ms. Amal Al Qubaisi to visit Pakistan along with a delegation.

UAE Speaker termed the relationship between the two countries as a strategic partnership and agreed for enhancing further cooperation at the parliamentary level and at people-to-people level.

She said that both the countries were facing common challenges in global arena, therefore, unified strategy was needed to be adopted for combating those challenges.

She invited the Speaker to attend an important parliamentary event to be held in UAE in October.