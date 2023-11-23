Open Menu

Asad Qaiser Rearrested In May 9 Vandalism Case

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser was rearrested by police in the May 9 rioting case soon after he was granted bail in a corruption case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser was rearrested by police in the May 9 rioting case soon after he was granted bail in a corruption case.

The Charsadda Police took him in custody from the premises of Central Jail Swabi in the vandalism case.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Court in Abbottabad granted bail to the PTI leader against surety bonds of Rs 80,000 in the corruption case relating to the procurement of medical equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College, Swabi.

The former speaker was arrested from his residence in Bani Gala Islamabad on November 3, 2023.

Related Topics

Corruption Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Abbottabad Jail Bani Charsadda Swabi May November From Court

Recent Stories

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghu ..

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghulam Mohammad chairs meeting to ..

11 minutes ago
 PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's eco ..

PTI chairman responsible for ruining country's economy: Pakistan Peoples Party C ..

31 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

ATC adjourns bail petitions of PTI chairman

31 minutes ago
 IHC accepts Bushra Bibi's plea to dismiss plea see ..

IHC accepts Bushra Bibi's plea to dismiss plea seeking details of cases

31 minutes ago
 DC Islamabad leads meeting, reviews DMA's performa ..

DC Islamabad leads meeting, reviews DMA's performance

31 minutes ago
 ICRC, PRCS help reconnect families

ICRC, PRCS help reconnect families

31 minutes ago
FM Jilani discusses cooperation with envoys of Fin ..

FM Jilani discusses cooperation with envoys of Finland, Nepal, and Qatar

31 minutes ago
 Cold and dry weather likely in most parts of count ..

Cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

31 minutes ago
 Not interested in PM office, rather wants to work ..

Not interested in PM office, rather wants to work for people's welfare: Pakistan ..

31 minutes ago
 Venezuela in diplomatic row with Peru after contro ..

Venezuela in diplomatic row with Peru after controversial football match

1 hour ago
 Pakistan,Turkey have long religious & cultural rel ..

Pakistan,Turkey have long religious & cultural relations: CM Domki

1 hour ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali dist ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali distributes medals, degrees in stu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan