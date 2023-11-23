Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser was rearrested by police in the May 9 rioting case soon after he was granted bail in a corruption case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser was rearrested by police in the May 9 rioting case soon after he was granted bail in a corruption case.

The Charsadda Police took him in custody from the premises of Central Jail Swabi in the vandalism case.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Court in Abbottabad granted bail to the PTI leader against surety bonds of Rs 80,000 in the corruption case relating to the procurement of medical equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College, Swabi.

The former speaker was arrested from his residence in Bani Gala Islamabad on November 3, 2023.