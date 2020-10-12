UrduPoint.com
Asad Qaiser Reviews Development Projects In Swabi

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:00 PM

Asad Qaiser reviews development projects in Swabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday said that infrastructural development and welfare of the common people had been the priority of incumbent government.

He said that development of Swabi district was linked with early completion of all development projects.

He mentioned that focusing for the development of his constituency and resolving issues faced by the people of Swabi district would be looked into on priority basis.

He expressed these views while reviewing the progress on various projects of provision of water, gas, roads and provision of solar power to schools, in a meeting with senior officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa irrigation, communication and works and public health department.

Speaker Asad Qaiser directed the concerned to ensure early completion of all development projects especially the projects of including repair and construction of roads, installation of tubewells , installation of solar plants and construction of mosques. He said that spreading education would ensure development and for this facilitating the educational institutions would increase better access to common people.

He said that Swabi district was facing the issue of clean drinking water and for this tubewells installation must be completed at the earliest.

He directed to maintain quality and standards while completing all ongoing projects. He also directed to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas during coming winter.

