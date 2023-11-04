Open Menu

Asad Qaiser Transferred To Judicial Lock-up In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 04, 2023 | 01:09 PM

Islamabad police had presented PTI leader Asad Qaiser in the local court, where he was brought in a police vehicle, and tight security measures were in place during this occasion.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2023) The local court in Islamabad on saturday ordered the transfer of PTI leader Asad Qaiser to Federal police custody, placing him under judicial lock-up.

Representatives from PTI, including Shoaib Shahin, Barrister Gohar, and Sardar Masroof, appeared in court, along with the investigating officer from the Bani Gala police station. They requested judicial remand for Asad Qaiser.

The investigating officer stated that until the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police arrived, a judicial decision should be made, and Asad Qaiser should be sent to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

Shoaib Shahin questioned the police about what they intended to do and who had given them the authority to arrest Asad Qaiser. He mentioned that the news of the election had just been announced, and Asad Qaiser was arrested today.

Shoaib Shahin also requested the court to discharge Asad Qaiser from the case, and they were considering granting him protective bail.

Following the request for judicial remand, the court reserved its decision, which was later announced. Asad Qaiser was handed over to Islamabad police custody and placed under judicial lock-up.

The police subsequently transferred PTI leader Asad Qaiser to Adiala Jail under judicial lock-up.

