Asad Qaiser wins NA-19 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent Candidate Asad Qaiser has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-19 Swabi-I by securing 1,15,635 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Jamiat Ulema islam Fazal (JUI-F) candidate Fazal Ali, who bagged 45,567 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 40 percent.