ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Uncle of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Father of Additional Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Ahmad, Malik Muhammad Nazeef Khan had passed away on Sunday after prolonged illness.

A family source said funeral would be held at Marghuz Swabi on Monday (October 21) at 10 am sharp.