Asad Qaser gets interim bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Asad Qaiser and Malik Anwar Taj in a case pertaining to protests after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the bail cases filed by the PTI leaders. The petitioners prayed to the court to grant interim bails to them as there was a risk of their arrest by the police. They said the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already granted them protective bail which would expire tomorrow.

Directing the petitioners to join the investigation process, the court accepted their bails against surety bonds of Rs 10,000 each and stopped the police from arresting them.

The case was consequently adjourned till May 29.

The Sangjani Police Station had registered a first information report against Asad Qaiser and Malik Anwar Taj regarding the protest against the arrest of Imran Khan by the National Accountability Bureau.