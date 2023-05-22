UrduPoint.com

Asad Qaser Gets Interim Bail

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Asad Qaser gets interim bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :A local court on Monday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Asad Qaiser and Malik Anwar Taj in a case pertaining to protests after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the bail cases filed by the PTI leaders. The petitioners prayed to the court to grant interim bails to them as there was a risk of their arrest by the police. They said the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already granted them protective bail which would expire tomorrow.

Directing the petitioners to join the investigation process, the court accepted their bails against surety bonds of Rs 10,000 each and stopped the police from arresting them.

The case was consequently adjourned till May 29.

The Sangjani Police Station had registered a first information report against Asad Qaiser and Malik Anwar Taj regarding the protest against the arrest of Imran Khan by the National Accountability Bureau.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Police National Accountability Bureau Police Station May Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Official name of &#039;Ministry of Foreign Affairs ..

Official name of &#039;Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation ..

18 minutes ago
 Syntax Communications Hosts Dialogue Session on Po ..

Syntax Communications Hosts Dialogue Session on Political Branding and Narrative ..

26 minutes ago
 Leading healthcare experts to explore future of pr ..

Leading healthcare experts to explore future of precision medicine in region at ..

48 minutes ago
 PTI approaches SC against trial of civilians under ..

PTI approaches SC against trial of civilians under military's courts, deployment ..

56 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education provides elective subject mo ..

Ministry of Education provides elective subject model for 11th and 12th-grade st ..

1 hour ago
 One-day phase of Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tour ..

One-day phase of Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tournament begins tomorrow

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.