Asad Rehman assumes additional charge of Chairman NADRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal Government has assigned the additional responsibility of Chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to Asad Rehman Gilani (PAS/BS-21) on an interim basis.

According to a notification issued by the Interior Ministry on Friday, his appointment will remain in effect until the recruitment process for a permanent Chairman of NADRA is completed in accordance with the rules.

Gilani, who also serves as the Secretary of the board of Investment, resumed his additional responsibilities on the same day and visited various sections of NADRA.

During the visit, NADRA officials briefed him on the day-to-day activities and operations of the authority.

He instructed all employees to continue their regular activities diligently and ensure the uninterrupted provision of NADRA services and facilities to the public.

The newly appointed chairman expressed his determination to further improve the delivery of NADRA services to the citizens. "In this regard, I will personally visit the NADRA Regional Head Offices very soon to review the activities."He directed the heads of all NADRA departments to continue official activities even on weekends in order to eliminate the backlog related to the printing of ID cards as soon as possible.