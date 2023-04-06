Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Asad Rules Out Talks With Imran Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Asad rules out talks with Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood Thursday ruled out dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on any political issue and called for initiating a judicial inquiry against him for violating the Constitution.

"No one should be allowed to violate the Constitution," he said while speaking in the National Assembly.

The minister alleged that "the judiciary is facilitating an accused person who does not bother to attend court proceedings, rather he has been given an opportunity to mark his court attendance while sitting in his car." Referring to the apex court's three-member bench decision regarding the delay in Punjab polls, he said justice was not done in the matter as an appeal of all the political parties regarding the constitution of a full court bench to hear the case was rejected.

He reiterated the demand for the full-court bench to settle the matters about elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Asad said the coalition parties had not demanded a decision in their own favour or against Imran Khan but wanted a full court bench to hear the case.

He said questions would arise on the transparency of elections in Punjab in the presence of a political government at the Center.

The solution to the prevailing constitutional, political, and legal complications was in holding the elections simultaneously across the country and that also in a free and fair manner, he remarked.

"All institutions will have to remain in their domains to ensure the supremacy of the Constitution," the minister maintained.

He said the country had been facing unprecedented challenges for the last many years but it stood firm and resolute, but today the nation had been divided, which was not good.

Asad said the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dissolved at the whims of one person (Imran Khan) who just wanted to satisfy his ego.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Car Resolute All Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE President extends personal COP28 invite to Pre ..

UAE President extends personal COP28 invite to President El Sisi of Egypt

8 minutes ago
 ERC constructs 1,000 prefabricated housing units f ..

ERC constructs 1,000 prefabricated housing units for earthquake victims in Syria

38 minutes ago
 COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, soverei ..

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all t ..

46 minutes ago
 NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s judgment on ..

NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s judgment on Punjab, KP polls

50 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture organises Sikka Ramadan Pop-Up

Dubai Culture organises Sikka Ramadan Pop-Up

53 minutes ago
 PM, MQM delegation discuss country's political sit ..

PM, MQM delegation discuss country's political situation

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.