Asad Says COVID-19 Situation Improving Due To Better Compliance Of SOPS

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 01:08 PM

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said that due to timely action of the administration and sensible attitude of the people who were following precautionary measures to avoid spread of corona virus, the curve of COVID-19 cases in the country was moving down

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said that due to timely action of the administration and sensible attitude of the people who were following precautionary measures to avoid spread of corona virus, the curve of COVID-19 cases in the country was moving down.

Briefing media after chairing meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) here, the minister said now the corona patients in hospitals across the country was less than that in middle of June.

"Now in hospitals, number of corona patients that were on oxygen and on ventilators was also less than in previous month," he added.

He, however warned that if the people got relaxed and stopped following the SOPs issued by the government, the cases could surge again.

He said earlier he had told that the experts had estimated that if the SOPs were implemented, the number of cases could reach up to 1.2 million by end of July.

But now by observing the current trend of the corona cases, the number would be even less than 400,000 by end of July, he added.

Asad Umar also expressed his concern over the situation of corona virus in Sindh province saying that especially in Karachi, the situation was not good.

Today I met with Chief Minister Sindh and Health minister Sindh and discussed how to get away with this situation.

He said the Federal government would join hands with Sindh government to improve the situation of corona virus in the province.

