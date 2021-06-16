UrduPoint.com
Asad Seeks Names For Setting Up Parliamentary Body To Run Budget Session

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday sought six Names each from treasury and opposition benches to form a parliamentary committee in order to devise modalities for running the proceeding of the House during the budget session.

Giving ruling in the House, the speaker announced that the proceeding of the House would remain suspended till the understanding reached between government and opposition.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Rana Tanvir Husain had proposed him to constitute a parliamentary committee to further probe the matter and decide rules for running business of the House in an amicable and cordial environment.

Asad Qaiser assured that the recommendations of the proposed parliamentary committee would be implemented in letter and spirit.

He regretted attitude of the members of both treasury and opposition benches for using unparliamentarly and inappropriate language on June 14 and June 15 which undermined the sanctity of the House.

Asad Qaiser said the rules could also be amended if the parliamentary committee wished.

Earlier, Asad Qaiser barred seven MNAs, including three from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), one from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and three from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz from entering the House after budget books and expletives were thrown during session on June 15.

Those who were barred to enter into the House included Ali Gohar Khan (PML-N), Chaudhary Hamid Hameed (PML-N), Sheikh Rohale Asghar (PML-N), Faheem Khan (PTI), Abdul Majeed Khan (PTI), Ali Nawaz Awan (PTI) and Syed Agha Rafiullah (PPP) till further orders.

In a tweet, he said that members who disrupted the session during Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif's speech had been barred from entering the House as their behavior was "unparliamentary" and "inappropriate".

While sharing a picture of the order, he said that the conduct of the MNAs during Shehbaz's budget speech on June 14 and June 15 was "grossly disorderly".

"They violated the rules and despite the repeated direction of the chair, interrupted House proceedings," it said.

