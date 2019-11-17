UrduPoint.com
Sun 17th November 2019 | 05:50 PM

Asad Shafiq confident to create history against Australia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq said that his recent mountain of runs has left him well placed to fire during the upcoming two-match Test series against Australia.

Shafiq has enjoyed the perfect lead-in to the series, scoring an unbeaten 119 against Australia A, before following it up with an unbeaten 101 against a cricket Australia XI side.

In 2016, Shafiq scored 137 in the second innings to almost lift Pakistan to what would have been a famous victory.

Pakistan fell 39 runs short of the 489-run target, but Shafiq gained huge confidence from his one and only Test outing at the Gabba, The Australian reported.

His recent run glut has also boosted his belief.

"I feel good. As a batsman, whenever you score runs you get confidence," Shafiq said.

"It's very important to get some confidence before the big games. It was good that I got some runs before the Test match." Pakistan have never won a Test series in Australia, But the Brisbane venue holds no fears for Shafiq.

"The captain has already told us we've got this opportunity to create history," Shafiq said.

"We've got a very good, a very exciting team.

"It's challenging as a batsman to have extra responsibility, but I'm up for that and I'm ready for the challenge," he added.

