Asad, Shujat discuss latest political situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Friday discussed the country's latest political situation with former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain.

The speaker inquired after the health of Ch Shujat Hussain, said a press release issued here.

Asad Qaiser congratulated Ch Shujat Hussain for performing Umrah.

The speaker lauded political acumen of Ch Shujat Hussain and principal stance over vital issues.

Ch Shujat thanked Asad Qaiser and lauded his impartial role as speaker.