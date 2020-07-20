UrduPoint.com
Asad Stresses Speedy Work On Approved Health Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 07:27 PM

Asad stresses speedy work on approved health schemes

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday emphasized that work on approved health sectors schemes needed to be expedited, so that residents have access to medical facilities closer to their homes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday emphasized that work on approved health sectors schemes needed to be expedited, so that residents have access to medical facilities closer to their homes.

The minister was chairing a meeting to review development projects being undertaken by the Ministry of National Health Services.

The Federal Health Secretary briefed the Minister on Islamabad Capital Health Strategy, as well as 200 Bed Hospital, Policlinic Extension and BHUs in the capital area.

Asad Umar directed that the ministry ensure effective and full utilization of funds available through Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

He directed the Secretary Health to organize monthly progress review meetings to ensure that Health Sector development portfolio was implemented in a timely manner.

Special Assistant to PM on CDA Ali Nawaz Awan, Secretary Planning, Secretary Health and senior officials participated in the meeting.

